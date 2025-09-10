Events Email Briefings
UAE unveils low-cost AI model to compete with DeepSeek

Sep 10, 2025, 12:34pm EDT
The MBZUAI campus. Abu Dhabi Media Office.

An AI research university in Abu Dhabi has launched a new low-cost reasoning model that’s a fraction of the size of available options while performing just as well, according to the developers. Emirati investor G42 partnered with the university to create the model — called K2 Think — in the latest move to position the UAE as a global AI leader.

Neighboring Saudi Arabia has also sought to cement its place in the AI race through sovereign wealth fund-owned HUMAIN, which is building data centers and launched an Islamic-focused chatbot. AI has emerged as a potential cash cow for the Gulf as the region looks to diversify its economy away from oil.

Rachyl Jones
