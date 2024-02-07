The border deal is dead. What now for Ukraine aid?

U.S. lawmakers are debating how to quickly approve more urgent funding for Ukraine as it defends against a near two-year Russian invasion, after the swift collapse of a border security agreement that was meant to unlock more aid to Kyiv in a divided Congress.

After acknowledging defeat of the bipartisan Senate border security agreement, Republicans supportive of Ukraine aid started to suggest that the chamber move forward with a package that only includes aid for Ukraine and Israel and money to counter China in the Asia Pacific.

“We still, in my view, ought to tackle the rest of it because it’s important. Not that the border isn’t important but we can’t get an outcome,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. said. He acknowledged that the decision will ultimately fall to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. “to decide how to repackage this.”

Neither Schumer nor the White House have said what their plans are for the foreign assistance if a Wednesday vote on the broader package that also includes border security fails, as is expected. A standalone Israel aid bill pushed by House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. failed in the House Tuesday.

“We are discussing the procedural options we have assuming we lose the vote tomorrow, what we can do shortly thereafter to keep this moving forward,” Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Ben Cardin, D-Md. told Semafor on Tuesday. “We’re not going to give up. We have to get the package done.”

Cardin acknowledged that splitting off the foreign aid would be considered. “It’s urgent,” he said of Ukraine assistance. “We don’t have the luxury of time to try to sort this out.”

Even if the Senate acts, Ukraine support faces an uncertain fate in the House. Johnson said Tuesday that the chamber hadn’t abandoned the idea of passing Ukraine aid but that he wanted more answers from the White House on the “end game” for the war and accountability for funding sent to Kyiv.

The Biden administration requested $60 billion in military and economic aid for Ukraine last October, and the White House is warning that the Ukrainians are rationing their ammunition due to uncertainty over future U.S. support. “The time is now,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters. “They need this stuff now.”