Biden assails Trump and urges GOP to ‘show some spine’ on border deal

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday assailed former President Donald Trump for opposing a bipartisan agreement on border security and jeopardizing its passage in Congress, while urging Republicans to “show some spine” and vote in favor of the package.

“All indications are this bill won’t even move forward to the Senate floor,” Biden said in remarks from the White House. “Because Donald Trump thinks it’s bad for him politically. … He’d rather weaponize this issue than actually solve it.”

“It looks like they’ve caving,” Biden continued, referring to congressional Republicans. “Frankly, they owe it to the American people to show some spine and do what they know to be right.”

The Senate bill combining bipartisan border security policy changes with funding for Ukraine, Israel, and countering China is in serious doubt after a growing number of Republicans came out against the measure and Republican leadership in the House said it would not move forward in the lower chamber.

Still, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. said Tuesday that he intends to move forward with a planned vote on the measure. “It’s urgent. We’ve spent months talking and debating,” he said.

The bipartisan border package has faced fierce opposition from Trump, Biden’s chief rival in the 2024 presidential contest. Trump has publicly pressured Republicans to reject the border deal and on Monday denounced it as a “great gift to the Democrats.”

Biden indicated Tuesday he would blame Republicans for the bill’s failure on the campaign trail if they don’t reverse course to support it. “The American people are going to know why it failed. I’ll be taking this issue to the country,” he said.