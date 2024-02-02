Former Trump adviser: Republicans will pass a military-only Ukraine aid bill

House Republicans would rally behind a Ukraine assistance package that includes only military aid and strips out economic support for the war-torn country as it fights the Russian invasion, former President Donald Trump’s one-time national security adviser Robert O’Brien told Semafor.

“I believe if you split out the weak border provisions, you significantly reduce the economic aid and keep the focus on getting Ukraine weapons and ammo, it’s going to have a lot of support in Congress on the GOP side including from conservative Republicans,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien, who has been supportive of more funding for Ukraine, argued that the U.S. should be sending purely military support to Kyiv while Europe takes care of financial assistance for the country. He said that conservative hesitancy about future assistance is rooted in opposition to economic support, and concerns that this kind of funding could be more easily abused than donations of military hardware.

AD

“I believe there is a strong consensus even among the most conservative and Trump Republicans to give the Ukrainians the weapons they need to beat Russia but that we should let the Europeans do the economic aid,” he said in an interview Thursday.