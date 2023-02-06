Second earthquake hits Turkey, more than 2,600 killed
More than 2,600 people were killed, and thousands more injured in Turkey and Syria after two powerful earthquakes struck southeast Turkey on Monday.
The first 7.8 magnitude quake struck near the Turkish city of Gaziantep early in the morning when people were asleep, with a second 7.5 magnitude quake striking some 80 miles north of this epicenter, at around 1.30 p.m. local time.
There were at least 1,651 fatalities in Turkey, while 968 people were killed in Syria, according to government officials.
- More than 1,651 people have died in Turkey, a figure expected to rise.
- At least 968 have died in Syria.
- More than 5,300 people reported wounded in Turkey. Syrian authorities say more than 2,000 people are injured.
- Tremors were felt in Turkey, Syria, Lebanon, Cyprus, and Israel.
- There have been more than 40 aftershocks.
The first quake's epicenter was near the southeastern Turkish city of Gaziantep, home to around two million people including one of the highest concentrations of Syrian refugees in Turkey. As of data collected in 2021, nearly 500,000 refugees had resettled in the province.
Syria’s White Helmets have reported that the northwestern part of Syria is in a state of “catastrophe” following the earthquake, with people trapped under rubble and hundreds injured.
In both countries, winter weather has hampered rescue efforts. Temperatures in Gaziantep hovered around freezing in the early hours of Monday.
Turkey called on the international community to offer assistance following the quake, and world leaders have started pledging their support.
Rescue teams have been dispatched to Turkey from several European countries, including from Bulgaria, Croatia, France, Greece, and the Netherlands, European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič said on Twitter.