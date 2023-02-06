Second earthquake hits Turkey, more than 2,600 killed

More than 2,600 people were killed, and thousands more injured in Turkey and Syria after two powerful earthquakes struck southeast Turkey on Monday.

The first 7.8 magnitude quake struck near the Turkish city of Gaziantep early in the morning when people were asleep, with a second 7.5 magnitude quake striking some 80 miles north of this epicenter, at around 1.30 p.m. local time.

There were at least 1,651 fatalities in Turkey, while 968 people were killed in Syria, according to government officials.