Several countries are sending aid to Turkey. But what about Syria?

Countries around the world have dispatched more than 24,400 emergency personnel to assist in rescue efforts in Turkey. But in northern Syria, receiving aid is complicated by politics and logistics.

WHITE HELMETS via REUTERS

Areas in northern Syria hit hard by Monday’s earthquake are divided between the remaining rebel-held enclave and some government-controlled territory. Consisting of roughly 4.5 million people, this population lives in extreme poverty — in tents or buildings already damaged by more than a decade of civil war.

As of Tuesday, at least 790 people have died in northern Syria, according to the White Helmets volunteer rescue group. In one instance, a newborn girl was found alive beneath the rubble, with her umbilical cord still connected to her mother, who didn’t survive.

The White Helmets — officially Syria Civil Defense — said that there are likely to be thousands more families buried underneath. But with only 3,000 volunteers, they need more resources.

“No one has contacted us to offer help,” one White Helmets volunteer told Al Jazeera.