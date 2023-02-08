Turkey restricts Twitter in the aftermath of earthquakes

Multiple internet providers in Turkey have restricted access to Twitter, cybersecurity watchdog Netblocks reported on Wednesday — disrupting a vital communication line for mobilizing relief efforts in the disaster-struck country.

The blockade comes after citizens took to social media to criticize the government's response to the two earthquakes that struck on Monday, which have so far killed more than 8,500 people in the country.

In a speech on Tuesday, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would not allow disinformation, telling the country not to listen to "provocateurs" on social media.

Turkey's police said they had identified 202 social media accounts that made "provocative posts" about the the earthquake. At least 18 people were detained and five were arrested, police said, adding that websites engaging in such actions were "shut down."

Prosecutors were also investigating two veteran journalists in Turkey critical of the government's ineffective response to the earthquake, saying the reporters were allegedly "openly inciting people to hatred and enmity," Balkan Insight reported.