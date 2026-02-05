Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Business newsletter icon
From Semafor Business
In your inbox, 2x per week
Sign up

US layoffs in January hit highest monthly record since 2009

Feb 5, 2026, 1:42pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Signage for Amazon Go, outside of a retail location set to close, at a building on Amazon’s headquarters campus in Seattle.
David Ryder/Reuters

US employers cut more jobs last month than in any period since 2009. More than 100,000 workers were fired at Amazon, UPS, and Dow, and hiring was the slowest for any January on record, according to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. The low-fire, low-hire dynamic that has kept the US labor market in an anxious balance appears to have tipped.

A chart showing the monthly change in US job growth.

Amazon alone was directly or indirectly responsible for more than 40% of the losses, including 16,000 cuts at UPS after the carrier ended its Amazon delivery contract. (The 300 jobs eliminated at Jeff Bezos’ Washington Post will show up in February’s numbers.)

AI was blamed for only around 7% of the losses and, as White House tech czar David Sacks noted, that self-reported number is likely high. Tech investor Orlando Bravo said in a recent interview that CEOs are using AI as a “cover” for margin-padding layoffs; the real AI job losses are all still ahead.

Rohan Goswami
AD