Why the world’s biggest mining project is looking to invest in education

Guinea’s plan to earmark revenues from its natural resources marks an acknowledgment of the skills gap — particularly around science and technology — that is holding back economic development in many African countries. Guinea, for example, currently only spends 2% of its GDP on education, barely half the global average, and well below the 3.5% typical of sub-Saharan African nations.

That could be about to change as part of a broader trend. About 30% of global mineral reserves can be found in Africa, and politicians from across the continent say they want this wealth to improve their citizens’ lives, avoiding the experience of previous governments in the scramble for the region’s resources.

Countries are adopting different approaches: Ghana wants to use its iron ore deposits — which are of a lower grade than Guinea’s — to boost local building construction. Elsewhere in West Africa, the aim is simply to redress the balance with international companies in revenue-sharing agreements.

In Guinea’s case, Sylla said 5% of the tax revenues generated at each of the two mines at the Simandou site would be allocated to Guinea’s education system, over the next 25 years, starting from the launch of production — funding that would come on top of the usual education budgetary allowance. Under a separate program, the government plans to allocate 20% of state revenue earned from La Compagnie du TransGuinéen (CTG) — a joint venture that manages railway and port infrastructure built as part of the Simandou project — to fund high school students studying science and engineering abroad, also over 25 years.

Our “long-term sustainable investment is in human capital,” Sylla told me. “This is to invest in a new generation so that when the resources finish, people can come to Guinea to invest not because we have natural resources but human capital — technicians and engineers — like Singapore.”

Still, all of this will take time. The Simandou project has been beset by nearly 30 years of delays, and Guinea’s education program will take at least a generation to bear fruit. The government hopes its plans will show all of this has been worth the wait.