Ghana eyes local iron ore processing to boost economy

Ghana’s plans for iron ore processing are part of the country’s push to take advantage of its natural resources to grow its economy instead of exporting raw materials. In the case of iron ore, the thinking is that making steel domestically will literally provide the building blocks for international development while also creating jobs.

The export of processed iron would also generate much needed dollar revenues while reducing Ghana’s reliance on imports.

“If you look at the demand for iron globally, there is no doubt that we will be able to sell and this will contribute immensely to the development agenda of the country,” said Duker.

Iron ore isn’t an isolated case. Ghanaian authorities seem determined to learn from the legacy of colonialism, when gold was mined and exported without benefiting locals, and the more recent problems around illegal gold mining, also known as “galamsey,” which doesn’t benefit the public purse. Last August, Nana Akufo-Addo’s government approved a green minerals policy aimed at ensuring that the country benefits as much as possible from the production of rare earth metals that are key ingredients in electric vehicle batteries. And in October the government approved the country’s first lithium mine in a deal that will see the development of a lithium processing plant in the country.

Several African countries are increasingly trying to process minerals at home — largely spurred on by the hope of tapping into the multibillion-dollar industry around electric vehicles. Africa Finance Corporation, a multilateral lender focused on infrastructure development, this month signed an expression of interest to provide $100 million in financing to develop a cobalt sulphate refinery in Zambia by the end of 2025. The substance is used in lithium-ion batteries. Zimbabwe last year banned raw lithium exports and encouraged local processing. Similarly, the Democratic Republic of Congo has said it wants to move up the battery supply chain by processing more minerals locally.

The goals of these governments will have to withstand negotiations with companies that offer the necessary expertise as well as the rigors of domestic politics. One of those realities, which we’ll watch play out in Ghana, is the fact that Akufo-Addo’s administration will be replaced after an election in December. And, of course, we don’t know which policies will be carried on by the next government. Throw in the fact that mining is notoriously tricky, often beset by delays, and it seems hard to predict how much of the stated plan will be rolled out.