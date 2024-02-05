US failure to fund Ukraine and Israel could make war in Taiwan more likely: Rep. Krishnamoorthi

While Krishnamoorthi said he doesn’t think the U.S.’ lack of strength on the supplemental is pushing Taiwan into China’s arms, he added that it’s still creating potentially dangerous instability that would make it harder fro the U.S. and Taiwan to “deter aggression” from the Chinese Communist Party.

A Chinese invasion or something short of one is also a concern over the next several years, Krishnamoorthi said, noting that Xi has instructed the Chinese army to be ready to successfully invade Taiwan and “reunify” the lands by 2027.

“We have to take that very seriously,” he said, “and that’s why we have to move very quickly to pass the supplemental, but also do other things to make sure Taiwan has what it needs under the Taiwan Relations Act to defend itself and to deter or discourage any kind of military incursion.”

Asked whether he thinks President Biden’s administration is doing enough to prepare for that possibility, Krishnamoorthi said yes, “but of course we need to do more.”

During the wide-ranging interview with Semafor, Krishnamoorthi also said he does not want a full ban of the Chinese-owned app TikTok, and rebuked China for not cracking down on exporting precursor chemicals that are fueling the U.S. fentanyl crisis. He also warned that the U.S. needs to be vigilant about potential Chinese election interference ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

On the U.S.’ economic rivalry with China, he said that relations could get “much more normal” if China decides to “play by the rules” and stop engaging in economic aggression. He added that change is possible now, especially with China’s deep economic troubles, and expressed skepticism over the accuracy of Beijing’s data.

“I think that the depth of the economic slide in China is much greater than anything that we can see looking at their data,” Krishnamoorthi said. “I think their data is cooked. I can’t believe anything that comes out of China.”

He said that the U.S. wasn’t headed towards a partial decoupling with China, adding, “I think it’s going to be diversifying the portfolio.”

On China’s domination over electric vehicles, Krishnamoorthi said the U.S. needed to find a way to break into the supply chain market. He expressed concerns that China could get too powerful in that space and end up having coercive power over the U.S.’ market.

“I think the world sees EVs as being the future,” he said. “And I think that even my colleagues on the other side know that electric vehicles are going to be very, very important to the American economy.”