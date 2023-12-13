China makes plans to revive economy in 2024

China’s leaders pledged to step up measures to revive the country’s flagging economy but stopped short of issuing a stimulus package, at a two-day meeting of top Communist Party officials designed to set targets for 2024.

State media acknowledged the “difficulties and challenges” facing the world’s second-biggest economy, which is grappling with weak demand, a deepening housing crisis, and widespread youth unemployment.

At the President Xi Jinping-led meeting, officials agreed on policies to boost domestic demand and expand high-level foreign investment, but the lack of forceful stimulus measures will disappoint investors, Bloomberg reports.