Taiwan VP, denounced by Beijing as a separatist, wins presidential election

Taiwan’s Vice President William Lai of the Democratic People’s Party (DPP) claimed victory in Taiwan’s presidential election Saturday — securing a historic third term for his party in a ballot framed as a battle between “democracy and autocracy.”

Lai received more than 40% of the total votes — beating the nationalist Kuomintang (KMT), its primary rival. The Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), which disrupted the traditional two-party race and sought to attract the youth vote, came in third.

Both KMT candidate Hou Yu-ih and Ko Wen-je of the TPP conceded in the election before official results were announced late Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Chinese social media platform Weibo blocked a hashtag containing discussions of the election after it became one of the most talked-about topics on the site.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense also said that it had detected eight military aircraft and six ships in the Taiwan Strait Saturday morning, amid mounting intimidation from China which has engaged in an unprecedented level of military activity around the territory over the past year and a half.

On the eve of the election, China’s military warned against any efforts to promote Taiwan independence — what Lai’s party stands for. Beijing has not ruled out a future military attack, which would bring the U.S. to Taiwan’s defense and in confrontation with its biggest military rival.

Beijing has previously described the now-president of Taiwan as a separatist and regards the self-governing island as a breakaway province.