Rep. Krishnamoorthi rebukes China for role in US fentanyl crisis

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) rebuked China for dodging culpability in the U.S. fentanyl crisis. While China has blamed the crisis on U.S. demand for the drug, Krishnamoorthi said the issue is the lack of regulation of precursor chemicals coming out of China.

“I don’t see a fentanyl problem in China,” the ranking member of the House select committee on China told Semafor’s Morgan Chalfant at a Principals Live event in Washington. “I see a fentanyl problem in the U.S.”

He said he wanted to see the same level of effort to keeps synthetic opioids off the streets in China applied to keeping them out of the U.S.