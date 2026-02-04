SpaceX, xAI merger signals Big Tech’s evolution

There are a few more questions worth exploring.

First, why would Musk give away his product roadmap unless he was ready to build a space data center imminently? You might recall when Apple tried to build its own satellite constellation. Or maybe you don’t, because it was never publicly announced. It was a secret project. And then Apple gave up.

Musk often makes public proclamations of ambitious goals to attract the necessary talent and reorient companies around the top priorities. That’s what happened with the company’s autonomous driving program. In 2019, Musk claimed the company would have 1 million robotaxis on the road by 2020. Waves of ambitious employees burned themselves out trying to reach that goal. The first robotaxi was deployed in 2025 (and only last month got rid of the safety drivers).

It also sends a warning shot to competitors that timelines don’t really matter in the Musk empire. Speed matters. SpaceX clearly wanted to acquire xAI before going public, avoiding more regulatory scrutiny. And a Tesla-SpaceX merger doesn’t, on its face, bring up monopoly concerns. They are very different companies. But what they form will be an extremely powerful company without any real competitors, at least in the near term.

I would expect Google, Meta, and Microsoft to look seriously at space industry acquisitions. Google is already an investor in SpaceX, but it doesn’t want to be reliant on Musk’s empire. It’s possible Amazon and Blue Origin will officially merge.Another question to seriously consider is national sovereignty. Once companies leave Earth, it’s harder to subject them to any one nation’s laws. The 1967 Outer Space Treaty makes space subject to international law. But a more recent US law allows companies to keep what they mine out there. Eventually, it will mean a borderless internet and an industrial supply chain that is beyond the reach or control of any country.

Science fiction has plenty of warnings for what these companies might look like. Remember the Weyland-Yutani Corporation in Alien?

Time to start thinking about that, because the era of the EIG is about to begin.