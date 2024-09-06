Elon Musk is winning the AI race

If you believe what you read about Elon Musk — and sometimes on Musk’s own X account — you’d think the sometimes world’s richest man had lost his marbles and was in serious trouble.

But even as he lives in a wild spectacle of politics and controversy, Musk has vaulted into a serious, competitive position in the AI race, a move that could boost the fortunes of his other businesses in the process.

The data points are concrete. In a little more than a year, his xAI company went from not existing to building what could be the world’s most powerful AI datacenter. And his pursuit of turning Teslas into robotaxis, which looked like a fantasy a year or two ago, is suddenly at least in the realm of possibility.

Musk missed out on getting a first-mover advantage in the generative AI era. After trying unsuccessfully to take over and run OpenAI, which he co-founded as a nonprofit, he walked away, years before OpenAI would release ChatGPT.

But the next wave plays to the strengths Musk has displayed in the automotive and space industries. The AI industry is facing massive, complex logistical hurdles like generating enough energy to power cities and getting hundreds of thousands of graphics processors to work in unison without, literally, melting.

And so most independent competitors to OpenAI have folded, scared away by the billion-dollar price tags and inherent uncertainty.

It’s a challenge made for Musk, whose will is matched by his access to capital and his ability to convince brilliant young engineers to work themselves into the ground in pursuit of the impossible.

xAI built a datacenter in Memphis, Tennessee with 100,000 GPUs that Musk says are now operational, with another 100,000 on the way. That may be an exaggeration, as the power demands alone probably make it impossible to use all 100,000 of those GPUs today.

Microsoft’s datacenter used by OpenAI is believed to be the next largest in the world, but its exact size hasn’t been disclosed.