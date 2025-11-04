Google wants to build solar-powered data centers — in space

The demand for AI data centers has grown so large that there isn’t enough energy on earth to power the buildout.

Google’s engineers think they may have an answer: Put some of them in space.

In a research paper published Tuesday, Google outlined plans to launch its AI chips, known as Tensor Processing Units, into a low-earth orbit that keeps them constantly in view of the sun, allowing them to continually run off solar power.

The TPUs, attached to satellites, would be deployed as a constellation where they’d travel close enough together for high-bandwidth wireless communication, allowing the satellites to work in concert just like the AI chips in today’s earthbound data centers.

Google, which dubbed the effort “Project Suncatcher,” plans to launch two test satellites, each carrying four TPUs, in 2027 with the company Planet Labs. As space transport comes down in price, the team believes the idea could become economical by 2035.

“If things keep going down the path where we keep having more uses for AI and we keep wanting more energy to power it, this has tremendous potential to scale,” said Travis Beals, senior director for Paradigms of Intelligence, a research team within Google. “But as with all the moonshots, there’s no certainty.”

The advantage of running a data center in space is that it can be powered entirely by the sun. Terrestrial data centers that run off solar panels lose that power at night and production drops significantly during the winter.

Google’s plan is to launch the satellites into an orbit that would keep them in nearly continuous sunshine and receive up to eight times more solar power per year than a panel located on earth at mid-latitude.

But running a data center in space creates other challenges beyond the initial hurdle of getting them up there in the first place.

In space, Google’s TPUs will be exposed to much higher levels of radiation than they would on Earth, and researchers need to figure out how long they will last. They took the chips to a facility at University California, Davis and used a particle accelerator to irradiate the processors to simulate years of solar exposure in space.

“They held up quite well,” Beals said, suggesting they could easily handle a five- or six-year mission. Further testing will determine whether there are any subtle issues caused when chips operate in space, like subatomic particles colliding with transistors and causing too many “bit flips,” when binary numbers reverse in value.