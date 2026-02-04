Leader of South Africa’s Democratic Alliance to stand down

The leader of the second-largest party in South Africa’s coalition government announced he will not seek another term, raising fresh questions about the durability of the country’s multi-party administration.

South Africa’s business-friendly Democratic Alliance, which entered national government for the first time nearly 20 months ago, was expected to act as a stabilizing force — providing policy discipline, investor confidence, and institutional ballast. Instead, the party has been increasingly consumed by internal leadership battles and strategic disagreements, often overshadowing its role within government.

John Steenhuisen said on Wednesday that he will not stand for a third term when the DA holds its leadership elections in April — a decision that follows months of mounting pressure and now risks reopening debates inside the party about its continued participation in the coalition.

Steenhuisen said he had accomplished his political goals, including the establishment of a coalition government in which he serves as agriculture minister. “My work in government now requires me to similarly pour my heart and soul and all of my energy into defeating the foot and mouth disease,” he said at a press conference, referring to a fast-spreading livestock virus currently ravaging South Africa’s beef industry and one of his ministry’s main responsibilities.

His decision is expected to clear the way for Geordin Hill-Lewis, the 39-year-old mayor of Cape Town, to emerge as a leading contender to succeed him. Hill-Lewis, a rising star in the party, has secured strong support from key DA figures since becoming the city’s mayor five years ago.

The DA’s participation in government has helped reassure markets that economic policies will be anchored in a broadly pro-market, rules-based orientation, despite the African National Congress’s uneven delivery record over the past three decades.