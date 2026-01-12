Ramaphosa warns ANC must improve local services ahead of elections

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa told his African National Congress that it must improve its poor record on delivering services ahead of crucial municipal elections this year, polls which could see it lose control of key cities.

The ANC’s grip on power in Africa’s largest economy loosened in 2024 when it was forced into a coalition at a national level after losing its parliamentary majority for the first time since the end of apartheid.

Though issues such as power provision appear to be improving, complaints of sanitation problems and crumbling roads have become increasingly commonplace ahead of the local elections, which must be held before November.

A survey by Ipsos found nearly six in 10 respondents were dissatisfied with their municipality’s performance, with the polling company’s report saying local election results “could reshape South African politics at the grassroots level.” Councils most at risk are in the Gauteng economic powerhouse — Johannesburg and Tshwane — and eThekwini, in KwaZulu‑Natal.

The loss of important cities could accelerate the ANC’s declining influence and increase the number of unstable coalitions — such as the one in Johannesburg — that control urban centers vital for economic growth.