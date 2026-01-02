Events Email Briefings
Sub-Saharan Africa set for growth spurt in 2026

Jan 2, 2026, 8:40am EST
Johannesburg.
Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Sub-Saharan African economies are expected to grow 4.4% in 2026, according to IMF projections — up from 4.1% last year.

In a recent note citing the IMF’s data, David Omojomolo, Africa economist at Capital Economics, said the region is “set to record its strongest period of growth since the early 2010s.”

South Africa is likely to see “solid growth,” helped by fewer constraints in the energy and logistics sectors, while Nigeria’s economy is set for a modest pick-up in growth, helped by looser monetary and fiscal policy.

Standard Chartered predicted “robust growth” in sub-Saharan Africa, which it pointed out is “less exposed than other regions to trade tensions.”

Alexis Akwagyiram
