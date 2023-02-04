The Chinese spy balloon has been shot down by the US military

The U.S. military on Saturday shot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that had been flying over the U.S. for several days.

At the direction of President Joe Biden, a U.S. fighter aircraft brought down the balloon over the water off the coast of South Carolina, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said in a statement.

"President Biden gave his authorization to take down the surveillance balloon as soon as the mission could be accomplished without undue risk to American lives under the balloon’s path," the statement said.

In response to his decision, Biden told reporters on Saturday, "I told them to shoot it down on Wednesday," adding that national security advisers told him to "wait for the safest place to do it."

REUTERS/Randall Hill

China expressed its "strong dissatisfaction and protest" against the U.S. action, describing it as "use of force to attack civilian unmanned aircraft," in a statement issued by its foreign ministry later on Saturday. The statement reiterated China's previous stance that the balloon was for civilian use and its entry into U.S. airspace was "completely an accident."

"China clearly asked the US to handle it properly in a calm, professional and restrained manner," the statement said, adding, the country had "the right to make further necessary reaction."