China says balloon that entered US airspace was 'unintended'

Beijing said Friday that a suspected surveillance balloon spotted flying over the U.S. was a Chinese civilian airship that had unintentionally entered American airspace.

“It is a civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological, purposes,” said a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, adding that the government “regrets the unintended entry of the airship into US airspace due to force majeure.”

The ministry said the unmanned airship lost control after it was affected by westerly winds and blown off course. “China will continue to maintain contact with the US to properly handle the unexpected situation,” the statement said.