Blinken delays Beijing visit over Chinese "spy" balloon
The U.S. has decided to postpone Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's upcoming trip to China, citing a recent detection of a Chinese spy balloon hovering over Montana, officials first told Bloomberg and confirmed to the Washington Post.
Montana is a state which houses approximately 150 intercontinental ballistic missile silos.
Blinken was supposed to be in Beijing early next week, in the first high-profile visit by a senior US diplomat since 2018.
The intended visit was aimed at softening tensions between the U.S. and China as Beijing continues its transition out of lockdown, but according to Bloomberg, the U.S. government worried that going ahead with the trip in light of the balloon would "send the wrong message."
China's Foreign Ministry said Friday that the airship's presence in U.S. airspace was "unintended" and that the balloon is used for climate research. A spokesperson said that the government “regrets the unintended entry of the airship into US airspace due to force majeure.”