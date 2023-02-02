Beyoncé fans face pre-sale ticket glitches in UK

O2 and Virgin Mobile customers were offered access to pre-sale tickets through an app called Priority, which gives users a chance to book for events up to 48 hours before general sales.

In a comment to Semafor, a spokesperson for O2 said “​​We apologise to any customers who are experiencing difficulties trying to get Beyonce tickets through our Priority platform today. We’re seeing huge demand and we’re doing everything we can to help ensure all our customers can get through.”

Customers on Twitter who managed to get through to the sale are also reporting issues within Ticketmaster as they try to check out, with at least one user saying the website kicked them out moments before they finished their purchase.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale in the U.K. for the general public on Feb. 7.

Semafor has reached out to Ticketmaster for comment.