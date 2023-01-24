Here's how Ticketmaster explained the Taylor Swift tour debacle to Congress

Berchtold's remarks were more conciliatory and apologetic than past remarks from Live Nation executives.

Days after the Swift snafu, Live Nation Entertainment Chairman Greg Maffei told CNBC that Swift's popularity was partly to blame. He apologized "to all our fans," but not to Swift directly, and pointed out that Ticketmaster still sold 2 million tickets that day.

Ticketmaster eventually canceled the sale of the remaining tickets. The debacle spawned criticism from Swifties and elected officials alike that the company effectively has a monopoly on American ticket sales.

Ticketmaster merged with events promoter and venue operator Live Nation in 2010, and some lawmakers have called for additional oversight.

Committee chair Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Tuesday that Live Nation follows a "competition-killing strategy that has left artists and fans paying the price."