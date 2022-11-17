Ticketmaster blames Taylor Swift’s popularity for crashing it

Only 1.5 million Taylor Swift fans with special presale codes were meant to access Ticketmaster to buy tickets to her upcoming tour.

Instead, 14 million Swifties and bots tried to access the site earlier this week, overloading the system and leading to hours-long wait times for tickets, the chairman of Live Nation Entertainment said Thursday.

Greg Maffei told CNBC that Swift's popularity is partially to blame for that surge in demand.

"The reality is, Taylor Swift hasn't been on the road for three or four years and that's caused a huge issue," he said.

