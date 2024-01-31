Mark Zuckerberg’s not so great day on Capitol Hill

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday grilled several Big Tech CEOs, including TikTok and X executives, on their platforms’ commitment to online safety for children and teens, but reserved their harshest criticisms for Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

During the nearly four hour-hearing, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) accused Zuckerberg of having “blood on his hands” in reference to teen suicides connected to Instagram use, and Sen. John Kennedy (R-La) told Zuckerberg that he is “wandering around in the foothills of creepy” in connection to Meta’s collection of users’ personal data to build its algorithm.

In a dramatic moment of the hearing, Zuckerberg stood up and directly apologized to the families of online child abuse victims, including relatives of teens who had died by suicide, who were present at the hearing.

“I’m sorry for everything you have all been through,” he said. “No one should go through the things that your families have suffered and this is why we invest so much and we are going to continue doing industry wide efforts to make sure no one has to go through the things your families have had to suffer.”

Zuckerberg’s apology came after Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) pressed him on whether Meta had compensated the families of teens whose suicides have been linked to social media use — a phenomenon that researchers say is backed by evidence but needs more data before establishing a clear correlation.

Lawmakers are hoping that the testimony from Meta, Snapchat, Discord, X, and TikTok will facilitate the passage of several bills aimed at regulating online content that is potentially harmful to children or contributes to sexual exploitation. But experts agree that these bills are unlikely to pass in the few remaining months of this congressional session.