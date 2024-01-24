New York declares social media an ‘environmental toxin’

New York City is designating social media as an “environmental toxin,” blaming it for a mental health crisis among teens.

“We won’t let Big Tech endanger our kids,” Mayor Eric Adams said on X on Wednesday, adding that it would be “the first major American city” to treat social media “like other public health hazards” such as guns and tobacco.

While some quickly pointed out the hypocrisy for Adams to announce the classification on social media, the move reignited debate on the extent governments should go to in restricting teens’ social media use.