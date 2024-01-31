Israel and Hamas near ceasefire agreement

Officials from Hamas are considering a three-part ceasefire agreement with Israel, Reuters reported Wednesday. Negotiations have been deadlocked as some hardline Israeli politicians have outright rejected attempts at a deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly said that his country will not end its military operation in Gaza before it achieves its goal of eliminating Hamas, even as analysts have said the hostilities have reached a stalemate.

If agreed, the deal would see the remaining hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7 released in three stages, beginning with civilians, in return for the freeing of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, along with a temporary truce.