Israel eyes longshot plan of exile for some Hamas leaders

The Israeli government has discussed internally a plan to allow some of Hamas’ senior military leaders to take refuge in a third Middle East country — potentially Algeria, Qatar or Saudi Arabia — as a step to accelerate an end to the war in the Gaza Strip and forge a new political leadership in the Palestinian territories.

The longshot initiative, described to Semafor by people who learned of it from senior Israeli and American officials, could include exiling top Hamas officials believed to have mastermined and executed the October 7 terrorist attack on southern Israel. These include the organization’s overall political leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, and Mohammed Deif, the commander of Hamas’ elite military unit, the Al Qassam Brigades.

The exile plan, some Israeli officials believe, could form part of a package of steps to end the Gaza war that includes Hamas releasing all of its remaining hostages; the laying down of arms by its lower-rank fighters and commanders; and the establishment of a new post-war Gaza leadership free of Hamas politicians and operatives. Israeli officials are contemplating whether a quickened end to the fighting could then bolster a Biden administration-brokered diplomatic initiative that appeared close to normalizing relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia before the October war broke out.

“By ending the war quickly, such a deal would importantly pave the way for the near-term revival of a game-changing Israel-Saudi normalization deal to counter the more strategically significant Iranian challenge in the region — a major U.S. objective,” John Hannah, a senior White House official in the George W. Bush administration and a fellow at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America told Semafor. He said he’s discussed the exfiltration plan with both Israeli and American officials in recent weeks.

The proposal faces deep skepticism among Mideast governments that Hamas’s leadership in Gaza would ever agree to leave its territory, according to Hannah and Arab officials who’ve discussed the exile plan with the Biden administration. Doing so would be essentially admitting defeat for Hamas hardline militants, they say. And Sinwar and Deif, in particular, would likely prefer to be martyred on the battlefield than safehavened in a third Arab country.

“The Hamas guys in Gaza won’t leave,” a senior Arab official told Semafor, who had already discussed the exile plan.