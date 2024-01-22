Families of Hamas hostages storm Israel’s parliament

Dozens of family members of Hamas hostages stormed Israel’s parliament Monday demanding immediate action on their release. The protesters shouted, “You won’t sit here while they are dying there!” the Associated Press reported, and some were physically restrained.

Protests calling for hostage negotiations have increased after more than 100 days since Hamas’ attack on Israel on Oct. 7. Some protesters have camped out in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s home in Jerusalem, and others have called for an election.

There is also increasing international scrutiny on Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. Both Mexico and Chile backed calls for the International Criminal Court to investigate crimes against civilians in Gaza, following South Africa’s high-profile case at the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians