Exclusive / Top House Democrat probes oil firms over Venezuela

Rubio described the latter as “an account that belongs to Venezuela, but it has US sanctions as a blocking mechanism.” He privately told lawmakers earlier this month that officials want to prevent Venezuela’s creditors from tapping into the cash.

AD

Rubio also said Wednesday that the US controls “the dispersal of the money” but not “the actual money,” with Venezuela submitting “budget request[s]” and the US approving them.

Florida Republicans in the House have raised concerns that Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodríguez, may still find a way to misuse the funds. Some legal experts said the plan could also clash with laws that dictate how the US can spend money.

“If the US government is controlling how Venezuela may spend oil-sale proceeds, that raises serious questions under the Miscellaneous Receipts Act,” attorney Scott Levy said. “On its own, calling the funds ‘Venezuela’s’ doesn’t resolve those concerns given the degree of US control being exercised.”

Other Democratic lawmakers have recently made requests similar to Garcia’s. Though they can’t force companies to comply right now, they could next year if they win enough seats in the midterms.

“Donald Trump is continuing to use his position as president to enrich himself while he deceives the American people and exploits Venezuela,” Garcia said in a statement. “Oversight Democrats will not stop until we know exactly what companies are profiting from these foreign policy decisions.”