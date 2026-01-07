Trump administration eyes next steps on Venezuelan debt

The Trump administration is grappling with how to help Venezuela tackle billions of dollars in debt.

Caracas’ creditors are increasingly hopeful US involvement will help them recoup their losses. But it’s unclear how the US will grease the skids beyond incentivizing oil companies even after President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would sell millions of barrels of Venezuelan oil to “benefit” both nations.

“The prerequisites don’t really exist” for a currency swap like Argentina’s, said Brad Setser of the Council on Foreign Relations. He instead predicted officials would ease restrictions on new financing and suggested the Treasury Department could loan money from its Exchange Stabilization Fund as “a short-term bridge to an IMF program” — though the latter would be “insanely risky.”

“Everything’s on the table in terms of bringing the economy back into the first world,” said Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., calling lifting restrictions “a logical set of incentives.”

“It’s difficult to speculate with any sort of specificity right now, but you can see lots of potential,” Hagerty added.

For now, creditors are mostly in the dark. Neither the White House nor the Treasury Department commented on next steps.

“My guess is that [Secretary of State Marco] Rubio and his team are not thinking a lot about Venezuelan debt right now,” Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said.