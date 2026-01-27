A decade after Campbell’s Soup, Dan Loeb’s Third Point is back

Dan Loeb’s Third Point last mounted a proxy fight 10 years ago, delighting shareholders with his biting letters and scorched-earth attacks on management. Now, the billionaire activist investor is ready to mount another campaign, at a real estate giant he says has badly lost its way.

Loeb alleges that the “anemic performance” at CoStar Group, the $30 billion company behind Homes.com and a suite of commercial real estate products, “can be ascribed entirely to the misallocation of billions of dollars” into its residential expansion.

Loeb reserved particular vitriol for CoStar CEO Andy Florance. “Like an elementary school child who wins a prize even for finishing last, Mr. Florance’s bonuses are perhaps the costliest ‘Participation Award’ our firm has witnessed,” Loeb wrote in a blistering letter to shareholders.

Loeb and multi-strategy hedge fund D.E. Shaw had struck a deal to avert a proxy fight last year, but the agreement expired Tuesday at midnight. Now, Loeb wants to replace a majority of CoStar’s board and go after the CEO’s “exorbitant pay packages,” he said. CoStar refutes Loeb’s assertions but says it will continue to engage with Third Point.

AD

“Over the past year, CoStar Group has conducted extensive engagement with stockholders to inform our updated strategic vision and capital allocation priorities,” a spokesperson told Semafor. “We intend to continue to engage with our stockholders, including Third Point, to help them better understand our strategic plan, which has already garnered support from many stockholders and analysts.”