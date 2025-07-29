$85 billion merger would create largest railroad in US

Union Pacific struck an $85 billion deal for Norfolk Southern, a combination that would create the largest railroad in the United States, pending regulatory approval.

At $320 a share, it’s a roughly 25% premium to the 30-day average of Norfolk’s unaffected stock price, and comes after relatively quick negotiations between the two sides.

The combined company will be headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, but will continue to maintain operations in Atlanta, where Norfolk is currently based.