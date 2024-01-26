Trump ordered to pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million for defamation

A jury on Friday ordered former President Donald Trump to pay writer E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million for defaming her while in office in 2019 after she accused him of raping her in the 1990s. The jury reached a verdict in just under three hours, awarding $18.3 million in compensatory damages and $65 million in punitive damages.

The second trial in a pair of civil cases Carroll brought against Trump, it focused solely on what the former Elle columnist was owed. A judge had already ruled as defamatory Trump’s 2019 comments accusing her of lying and saying he couldn’t have assaulted her because “she’s not my type”. Carroll’s attorney had asked for $24 million in compensatory damages and “lots and lots of money” in punitive.

A federal jury last May found Trump liable for battery and defamation in the prior case, which centered on comments the former president made in 2022 calling Carroll’s claims that he sexually abused her a “con job” and “hoax.” The jury ordered him to pay her $5 million in damages in that case.

The latest trial had its share of drama, with U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan threatening to kick Trump out of the courtroom after the former president repeatedly ignored warnings to stop muttering comments such as “con job” and “witch hunt” in earshot of the jury.

“Mr. Trump, I hope I don’t have to consider excluding you from the trial. I understand you are very eager for me to do that,” the judge said.

“I would love it,” Trump replied.

“I know you would, because you just can’t control yourself in this circumstance, apparently. You just can’t,” Kaplan replied.

“Neither can you,” Trump said.

After briefly testifying on Thursday, the former president was heard saying “This is not America. Not America. This is not America,” under his breath as he walked out of the courtroom.