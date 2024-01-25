Trump testifies briefly as defamation trial resumes

Former President Donald Trump testified Thursday in a civil defamation trial brought by writer E. Jean Carroll, saying he never instructed anyone to hurt her in his statements.

Carroll is seeking at least $10 million in damages over comments Trump made while in office, calling her a liar after she accused him of raping her in the 1990s, and saying he couldn’t have assaulted her because “she’s not my type.” A judge has already ruled the comments as defamatory and the latest trial is solely to establish damages.

U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, who is presiding over the case, has struggled to keep Trump in line in the courtroom, with the former president heard muttering “con job” and “witch hunt” last week as Carroll testified to the jury of the reputational damage she suffered at the hands of Trump and his followers.

The judge told Trump’s lawyer Thursday he could only ask the former president two questions while he was on the stand: Whether Trump stood by what he said in his deposition, and whether he ever instructed anyone to hurt Carroll.

In a one-minute direct examination, Trump said he stood by his deposition and that he denied Carroll’s allegations in an effort to defend himself.

Asked if he instructed anyone to hurt the writer in his statements, the former president replied, “No, I just wanted to defend myself, my family, and frankly, the presidency.” Kaplan instructed the jury to disregard everything he said after “No.”

As Trump left the courtroom, he muttered, “This is not America. Not America. This is not America,” The Washington Post reported.