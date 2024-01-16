Donald Trump romps in Iowa, Ron DeSantis narrowly leads Nikki Haley for second

DES MOINES, IA — Donald Trump decisively won the Iowa caucus on Monday, leaving his top two rivals scrapping for a distant second place, where Ron DeSantis appeared to narrowly lead Nikki Haley.

“I really think this is time now for everybody, our country, to come together,” an ebullient Trump said. “We want to come together, whether it’s Republican or Democrat or liberal or conservative, it would be so nice if we could come together and straighten out the world and straighten out the problems and straighten out all of the death and destruction that we’re witnessing, that’s practically never been like this — it’s just so important.”

The topline results played out largely as expected. CNN called the race at 7:30 PM local time, with voting still underway across the state. Trump, in his speech to a caucus site in Clive, railed against “an invasion when people are pouring in and coming in from prisons all over the world, from mental institutions and insane asylums all over the world” — repeating a now-familiar, oft-fact-checked line from his rallies — while touting his support for ethanol subsidies, a traditional Iowa issue. He called the 2020 election, which he faces state and federal charges for trying to overturn, “an unfortunate event.”

The result was, in many ways, the dream scenario Trump hoped for when he announced his campaign in November 2022: A dominant performance with Republican voters, plus a divided field of candidates bitterly fighting over what remained, with no single champion emerging. Attention quickly turned to the close race between DeSantis and Haley for second, where DeSantis held onto a narrow lead — 21% to Haley’s 19% — with about 86% of all votes counted.

Network entrance polls — interviews with voters as they headed into caucus sites — found that Trump locked up his victory months ago. Just one in five caucus-goers said that they’d made up their minds in the race’s final days, breaking narrowly for DeSantis, who’d parked himself in the state and hammered Haley for saying that New Hampshire would “correct” the result in Iowa. The rest of the electorate had decided earlier than last month, with 64% of them settling on Trump. The makeup of the caucus-goers reflected its winner: 65% said Biden did not legitimately win the 2020 election and Trump cleaned up with this group, winning 69% of them. Haley won 54% of those who believed Biden won.

The former president visited the state just 18 times, skipping candidate cattle calls organized by Sen. Joni Ernst and eventual DeSantis endorser Bob Vander Plaats. He blew off the only debate held in the state — just as he skipped the only Iowa debate held in 2016 ahead of a loss to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. He spent much of the home stretch at courtroom appearances in Washington and New York, by choice, working to rally Republicans to his defense.

Trump also scrapped most of the rallies he’d planned for the final weekend, while Haley and DeSantis kept most of their schedules and campaigned in the arctic cold. DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy held freewheeling town hall meetings, up through the final day of campaigning. Trump held one local town hall, with supporters, on a livestream, 48 hours before the vote. The result was what defenders of the caucus process had fretted about: Trump shattered traditional campaigning in Iowa.

Aides have long noted that for Trump, campaigning looks a little different: He’s a former president who has run for president three times now, and whose record is already well-known across the country. But his campaign is also operating differently than it did in past elections, they say, with a “take nothing for granted” mentality combined with a low-drama, relatively high-functioning ground game across early voting states.