Which countries have sent tanks to Ukraine so far

Poland has sent the most tanks to Ukraine, but the majority of those armored vehicles, about 240, were Soviet-era T-72 tanks.

The Czech Republic has sent over 125 T-72s, 90 of which were funded by the U.S. and the Netherlands.

The U.S. and Germany announced plans Wednesday to send the faster and more modern Abrams and Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, and several European countries are set to follow suit.

France has also sent an undisclosed number of AMX-10RC armored vehicles to Ukraine, though some arms experts consider these "light tanks" rather than traditional battle tanks.

Leaders in Spain, Norway, Portugal, and Finland have all expressed openness to sending modern tanks to Ukraine, though they haven't said how many.