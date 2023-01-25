Germany to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a statement that the move “follows our well-known line of supporting Ukraine to the best of our ability. We are acting in a closely coordinated manner internationally.”

In a tweet, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Germany for the decision, writing he was “sincerely grateful to the Chancellor and all our friends in [Germany].“

Scholz said the goal was to “quickly assemble” two full tank battalions in Ukraine, along with German tanks sent by ally countries, including Poland. On Tuesday, Poland formally requested permission from Berlin to send their own stock of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Other European countries are also gearing up for deployments. Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles told local media Wednesday that they were prepared to dispatch Leopard 2 tanks and offer additional training support to Ukraine.

On Twitter, NATO head Jens Stoltenberg welcomed Germany's decision on the tanks. “At a critical moment in Russia’s war, these can help Ukraine to defend itself, win & prevail as an independent nation," he wrote.

Earlier, U.S. government sources told multiple media outlets that the country would send dozens of M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine's front lines, with plans expected to be announced later today.