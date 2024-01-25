Netanyahu, Qatar feud goes public

A public feud between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahyu and the government of Qatar could throw a wrench into international efforts to end the war in the Gaza Strip and free around 130 hostages still being held there by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Qatar, which hosts Hamas’ political leadership in Doha, has been leading mediation efforts between the Palestinians and Israel, in close consultation with the Biden administration, since Hamas’ October 7 terrorist attack on southern Israel. This diplomacy allowed Qatar to successfully broker the release of 100 hostages in November, including a number of Americans.

But talks for the remaining hostages have stalled in recent weeks, fueling criticism in Israel and the U.S. that Qatar’s monarchy wasn’t doing enough to use its financial and diplomatic leverage over Hamas. Qatar, in addition to providing Hamas diplomatic backing, is also among the organization’s largest funders inside Gaza.

Netanyahu, in leaked remarks made to some of the hostages’ families this week, blasted Qatar’s mediation efforts and questioned why the Biden administration has become so reliant on Doha. “When I talk about Qatar, you don’t hear me thank Qatar, why?” Netanyahu said, according to a recording. “Because Qatar, as far as I’m concerned, is not significantly different from the U.N., is not significantly different from the Red Cross, and to some extent is even more problematic.”

The Israeli leader then criticized the Biden administration for extending the lease this month of a major U.S. military base in Qatar, called Al Udeid Air Base, before securing the release of all the remaining hostages. “Qatar has leverage on Hamas,” Netanyahu said. “First of all, pressure Qatar.”

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesman strongly condemned Netanyahu’s remarks on Wednesday, and suggested they could imperil Doha’s efforts to get the remaining hostages out. “If the reported remarks are found to be true, the Israeli PM would only be obstructing and undermining the mediation process, for reasons that appear to serve his political career instead of prioritizing saving innocent lives, including Israeli hostages,” the spokesman said.

An Israeli government spokesman declined a Semafor request to comment on Qatar’s comments.