Richardson Center plays quiet hostage role

The U.S.-based Richardson Center is playing an under-the-radar role alongside Qatar in its efforts to negotiate the release of roughly 110 hostages still held by the militant Palestinian group, Hamas, in the Gaza Strip.

Groups representing the families abducted on Oct. 7 have retained the Center, which was established by the late American politician and diplomat Bill Richardson, to develop strategies that avoid landmines and offer their relatives the best chances of getting home, two people working with the families told Semafor. These include extensive consulting on public messaging, media engagements, and insights into the overall hostage-negotiating process. The Richardson Center didn’t respond to an inquiry about whether it’s speaking directly to Hamas or other parties that might be able to influence its decision-making.

The Richardson Center has gained prominence in recent years due its central role in helping to gain the release of a string of Americans imprisoned by regimes hostile to the U.S. These have included: the basketball star Brittney Griner, jailed by the Russian government in 2022; Danny Fenster, a journalist arrested by the Myanmar junta in 2021; Xiyue Wang, a Princeton graduate student held in Iran from 2016-2019; and Otto Warmbier, an American student jailed in North Korea from 2016-2017. (He ultimately died of injuries sustained in prison.)

AD

Bill Richardson played a central role in negotiating prisoner releases going back to his tenure in the Clinton administration. His Center is now led by Executive Director Mickey Bergman, a former Israel Defense Forces paratrooper turned hostage negotiator. Bergman has been regularly meeting in Washington with the families of the hostages as their captivity enters its third month.

“Bergman meets with all of the delegations of families and spends a lot of time consulting them — on best practices for hostage negotiations, like what’s happening behind the scenes, what they should be expecting,” said one of the people working with the families.

Bergman and the Richardson Center’s position is strengthened by its close collaboration and partnership with the government of Qatar, which is leading the negotiations with Hamas. Qatar has funded the Center since at least 2019 and has provided logistical support for its operations.