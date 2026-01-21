Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy

Markets rebound after Trump drops Greenland tariff threat

Updated Jan 21, 2026, 5:29pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
A trader works, as a screen displays U.S. President Donald Trump speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF)
Brendan McDermid/Reuters

US markets rebounded Wednesday after President Donald Trump eased Europe’s most urgent fears over Greenland, a day after rising tensions sparked a selloff.

The recovery suggested the flight from dollar-based assets has calmed, as investors cheered a possible deal over Greenland and Trump’s toned-down rhetoric.

Uncertainty just got priced out,” one analyst said, with Trump signaling a shift to “coordination, not confrontation.”

The president had appeared frustrated by Tuesday’s rout, which threatened to eclipse his efforts to bring down the cost of living, Semafor’s US politics team noted.

But transatlantic economic tensions remain elevated. European lawmakers on Wednesday suspended the approval of the US-EU trade deal agreed last year.

J.D. Capelouto
AD
AD