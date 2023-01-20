TikTok's Chinese sales to overseas consumers are booming

CFOTO/Sipa USA/Reuters

TikTok’s revenue from selling Chinese products to international consumers increased almost fivefold in 2022 from the previous year, according to internal information obtained by Semafor.

Last year, merchants from China produced over five million videos and livestreams on the app, marketing products ranging from platform pool slides to puffer vests, the records show. The content was made as part of “Project Aquaman,” TikTok’s ambitious plan to bring a version of China’s $400 billion livestream shopping industry to other markets around the world.

At the center of the initiative is TikTok Shop, a feature that allows users to buy items directly through the app without needing to navigate to an external website. It launched in the UK in 2021, but is most widely used in Southeast Asian countries, like Indonesia and Thailand. TikTok began testing the feature in the U.S. late last year, Semafor previously reported.

The internal information also reflects Chinese-owned TikTok’s close ties to the People’s Republic. In one record, for example, it referred to the best-selling products on TikTok Shop according to the Chinese city where they are made: leather purses from Baigou, wigs from Xuchang, and Crystals from Donghai. (I’ve written previously about the latter two e-commerce hubs for Semafor.)

TikTok didn't comment in time for publication of this story.

AD

— Diego Mendoza contributed to this report