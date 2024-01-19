Tim Scott to endorse Donald Trump ahead of New Hampshire primary

SALEM, NH — Sen. Tim Scott will endorse Donald Trump on Friday evening at a planned rally in Concord, New Hampshire, a source familiar with the situation confirmed to Semafor.

Scott dropped out of the presidential race in November and suggested he had no plans to endorse another candidate “anytime soon.” However, shortly after his exit, Scott began fielding calls from a number of presidential hopefuls about endorsing, Semafor first reported — including the former president. The New York Times first reported Scott’s planned endorsement.

He is the latest in a list of high-level lawmakers who have endorsed Trump in recent weeks. Former 2016 opponent Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. made his announcement just before the Iowa caucus, while another old rival, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas publicized his backing just after Trump’s historic victory in the Hawkeye state. Scott supported Rubio at a similarly crucial juncture in the 2016 race.