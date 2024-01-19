What’s really going on with all the Trump VP talk

It’s unlikely that Trump has definitely picked who he wants as his vice president, although there’s certainly a number of names floating around as serious contenders. But you can expect a whole lot more stories, even by normal presidential standards, before he settles on his choice.

One reason: Trump is a promiscuous advice-seeker on nominations and personnel, and these conversations frequently leak. Yesterday’s NBC News story on Stefanik’s stock rising opened with Trump polling Mar-a-Lago members on his options over a candlelit dinner last month.

“He asks questions about everyone, like everyone under the sun,” one Trump aide said. “It’s not strange or surprising for him to ask someone, ‘what do you think about so-and-so? Do you think so-and-so is doing a good job?’ And some people might interpret that as, ‘Oh my god, he’s asking about VP.’”

Another factor: Trump loves a show — and is content to drop “hints” while sitting back and watching VP-hopefuls contend for the prize, just as he did in 2016. This time around seems to be no different, with Trump himself floating multiple names and stirring the pot with declarations that his own aides sometimes clarify might not quite match up to what they’ve heard thus far.

Partly for this reason, potential veeps are eager to get their names in the mix, with some openly discussing the job already. Knowing the president closely monitors the media conversation around them creates an incentive for them or their supporters to make sure their name stays in cable news roundtables, especially if another name is gaining buzz.

“One day Trump is doing a speech with Vivek, and then there’s a lot of rumors about Vivek being the VP pick, so you get a bunch of these other stories trying to counter that,” the same Trump aide said. “One day you see stories about Doug Burgum being up on stage in Iowa with Trump, and then people get sensitive about that. It’s a bunch of people just being sensitive about everything. It’s high school drama all over again.”