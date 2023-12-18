Tim Scott emerges as a 2024 kingmaker as rivals court his endorsement

Nikki Haley called Sen. Tim Scott on Friday seeking his endorsement, according to a source familiar with the situation — and she’s not the only candidate courting him.

The former governor texted her fellow South Carolinian after he dropped out last month as well, but did not make an explicit ask for his endorsement at that time. The new push for Scott’s backing comes as a new CBS News poll shows her surging into second place in New Hampshire, where consolidating support from independents and moderates could be critical to making the race competitive.

Donald Trump has also privately pushed Scott for his endorsement, the source told Semafor. The two have kept in touch since the senator ended his campaign –– Scott was one of the only opponents who seemed able to remain on Trump’s good side as he ran against him for office.

Chris Christie previously reached out about an endorsement, as well. Ron DeSantis, meanwhile, has been in touch with Scott too, though the exact nature of their conversation remains unclear.

Scott told Fox News in November that he didn’t plan on endorsing another Republican candidate, though some close to Scott believe he could be open to endorsing after the new year.

Representatives for the Haley, DeSantis, Trump, and Christie campaigns either declined to comment on record or did not respond, as did a spokesperson for Scott.