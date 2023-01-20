Striking scenes from China show millions heading home for Lunar New Year

Photos and video from this week show millions of people in China heading back home to their families to celebrate Lunar New Year, the first time such extensive travel has been allowed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scenes from both train stations and airports showed masked travelers standing shoulder-to-shoulder and back-to-back in lines waiting to check in or pass security. China's Ministry of Transportation estimated that as many as 2.1 billion passenger trips will be made over the next month.

REUTERS/Aly Song

Despite China abandoning most zero-COVID protocols after historical protests rattled the country late last year, the virus still remains a threat throughout the holiday season, with President Xi Jinping admitting this week he is concerned about the spread in rural communities.

REUTERS/Aly Song