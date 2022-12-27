China to open up travel in January, ending last major zero-COVID curb

Chinese nationals weren't officially banned from traveling out of China during its strict lockdown measures but citizens were discouraged from leaving unless they had a clear reason to do so. In some cases authorities suspended the issuing of passports as a measure to control the spread of COVID-19.

The new policy changes will make it much easier for Chinese nationals living abroad to return home. Previously, the high cost of flights and hotel quarantines, along with the complicated testing processes, made it expensive and difficult for people to visit their families.

China is the last major economy to reopen its borders to international travel following the peak of the pandemic.