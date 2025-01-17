US Supreme Court upholds TikTok ban-or-sale law

The US Supreme Court on Friday upheld a law banning TikTok in the country unless it divested from its Chinese owner ByteDance.

In a an unsigned ruling, the court rejected TikTok’s argument that the ban was a violation of the First Amendment’s right to free speech. There were no noted dissents.

“There is no doubt that, for more than 170 million Americans, TikTok offers a distinctive and expansive outlet for expression, means of engagement, and source of community,” the ruling read. “But Congress has determined that divestiture is necessary to address its well-supported national security concerns regarding TikTok’s data collection practices and relationship with a foreign adversary.”

The ban will go into effect Sunday, though President Joe Biden will not enforce the ban, a US official said Friday, leaving the app’s fate to incoming President Donald Trump. Trump has explored ways to save TikTok, including mulling an executive order to suspend the law’s enforcement.

After the court’s ruling Friday, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew on Friday thanked Trump for his efforts to rescue the app, saying in a video: “This is a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship,” adding, “We are grateful and pleased to have the support of a president who truly understands our platform.”

Despite bids by several prominent American investors, ByteDance has so far refused to sell the app, and instead promoted Lemon8 — another video-sharing app it owns — as a potential replacement for TikTok.